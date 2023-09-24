On Saturday evening, Wojciech Szczesny produced what may have been his worst display in a Juventus jersey.

The Pole’s early blunder gifted Sassuolo an early goal as he failed to pull off what should have been a comfortable save.

Moreover, the 33-year-old was partially at fault for another couple of goals as the Neroverdi registered a 4-2 victory at the expense of an under-par Bianconeri side.

Therefore, former Napoli and Bologna midfielder Valon Behrami calls for a change in personnel between the sticks.

The 38-year-old would like to see Max Allegri give the nod to Mattia Perin for the next match.

“We don’t have to chastise Szczesny, but he indeed made several blunders that affected the outcome,” said the former Switzerland international in his post-match appearance at DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“I think Perin is ready to play as a starter. In my opinion, he gives a boost of energy and has a great personality.”

Behrami played alongside the Italian goalkeeper during his late-career spell at Genoa between 2020 and 2022.

Nevertheless, Allegri has already confirmed Szczesny as a starter for Tuesday’s Serie A fixture against Lecce.

As ilBianconero explains, the Juventus manager expressed his support for the former Arsenal goalkeeper, saying he remains the undisputed first option between the posts.

Therefore, Szczesny will have the chance to atone himself against the Gialloblu, but another misstep would certainly spark a larger wave of criticism with more observers echoing Behrami’s sentiment.