Matthijs de Ligt has struggled for consistency since leaving Juventus to join Bayern Munich in 2022.

His time at the German club was underwhelming, as he failed to meet expectations, prompting a move to Manchester United this summer.

De Ligt’s struggles have continued in the Premier League, making it appear that leaving Juventus might have been a significant mistake.

After breaking through at Ajax, he chose the Bianconeri as the ideal next step in his career and enjoyed a successful spell at the club.

Following Max Allegri’s return, he was considered one of the best centre-backs in Europe, but he decided to move to Bayern when he felt the need for a change.

Since joining United, it seems unlikely that De Ligt will ever reach the level he achieved during his time at Juve.

Former Netherlands international Ruud Krol believes that De Ligt has regressed since leaving the Old Lady.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve bought him when he arrived from Holland. First at Bayern Munich and then at Manchester, he got much worse compared to Juve, he should improve. At Juve, with Allegri, he did very well. He was perfect in marking, in positioning on the pitch, he was one of the strongest players in Italy.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt will wish he had remained at Juve, but he still has time to improve his performances.