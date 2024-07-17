Former Nice manager Lucien Favre is one of the few who knows Khephren Thuram very well, having worked with the midfielder at the French club.

Juventus has just added Thuram to their squad, keen to ensure he meets expectations and reaches his full potential within their team.

The Old Lady has followed the son of Lilian Thuram for several months before making their move for him, ensuring he joins Thiago Motta’s squad.

Thuram is one of the finest youngsters in French football and will now have the opportunity to prove he has what it takes to succeed at a big club.

Juventus is working hard to ensure their team is in fine shape ahead of the new season under Motta, and the Old Lady will be pleased to hear what Favre has to say about Thuram.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“A midfielder with great potential and an imposing physical structure, over 1.90. A boy you can count on and who still has a lot of room for improvement: for example, to be picky, he scores few goals and gives few assists. In short, even though he is a good player he must fully complete his maturation process. And at a big club like Juventus, where he will find a certain Douglas Luiz in the middle of the field, he will be able to do so. Working hard under the orders of the excellent Thiago Motta.”

Juve FC Says

Thuram has already impressed us, and we are sure he will do well under Thiago Motta.