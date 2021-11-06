Former Palermo manager: “Dybala wanted to play on the outside”

After taking charge of numerous dugouts, Giuseppe Iachini is one of the most experienced Italian tacticians.

The former Sampdoria, Fiorentina and Palermo manager was never truly considered as a top coach, but he was able to play a role in the development of some of the best footballers of this generation.

On Saturday, Juventus and Fiorentina will lock horns in Turin, with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa set to take central stage.

Iachini had previously managed all three while they were still making their first steps in the first-tier.

“I remember that Dybala wanted to play on the outside at all costs. But one day I deployed him as center forward and he began to score. It was the consecration. Not surprisingly, when he was twenty, Juventus bought him,” said the 57-year-old in an interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

“I worked with many great forwards, the likes of Belotti, Icardi and Eder, and I can say that Vlahovic is among the best.

“When I arrived to Fiorentina, Chiesa was a bit down. I talked to him, gave him confidence and also deployed him in attack. In the end he scored 11 goals, beating his personal best. He remains a winger but I am pleased to see that Mancini also plays him in a more advanced role with the national team. Scoring goals is in his genes.”

Juve FC say

Iachini obviously knows what he’s talking about. Dybala never truly flourished on the wings, as witnessed during the matches where he was deployed on the right side (especially during Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season at Juventus).

On the other hand, Chiesa’s menacing pace and impressive stamina marks him as a natural winger, although he can still make the damage inside the box.