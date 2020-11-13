Former Premier League ace tells Ronaldo the perfect English team for him

Troy Deeney claims that Wolves is the Premier League team that should be looking to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has been arguably the world’s best player for most of the last two decades, but at 35, he isn’t the same player he was when he first played for Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Portuguese attacker has been around for a long time and some players will have retired at his age.

He is still going strong and earning his money every day.

He has been linked with a move away from Juventus for some time now, PSG and Manchester United are two teams that can sign him easily and he has been linked with a move to both.

A return to the Premier League with United might be an exciting one, but Deeney thinks that Ronaldo is not the same player he was when he was last in the Premier League.

He then adds that Wolves is the team that the attacker should be looking to join because he will take them to the next level.

He explained on TalkSsport: “Wolves are creating something there with the players they have and are really going to push for the top six in the next couple of years.

“The Portugal connection, as I said, is so positive too. If they’re trying to go to that next level that’s the kind of player you need to get.

“If he was available I’d be surprised if there wasn’t a top ten side trying to sign him in the Premier League.

“If he went to America and joined LA Galaxy we’d say that’s a bit strange.”

He concluded: “Whoever gets him is going to get an unbelievable talent, probably up there with the top five players of all time who have played the game.

“Whoever gets him is going to get a great specimen, a great leader and also all the coverage that comes with that.

“There’s so many business reasons as to why you’d take him, as well as football.”