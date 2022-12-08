Former Premier League player tips Juventus to sign Arsenal star

Former Premier League midfielder Ramires has tipped Juventus to sign Arsenal star, Gabriel Martinelli in the future as he continues to shine.

Martinelli is one of Arsenal’s main men this season as they sit atop the Premier League table and he is with the Brazil squad at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The attacker is just 21, so he will get better and that makes it hard not to agree with the prediction of Ramires, considering what he already does on the pitch.

The former midfielder was speaking about him recently and said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Martinelli is an amazing player, it was absolutely fantastic this season with Arsenal and it’s great to see such a talented Brazilian player grow up. It is inevitable that big clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus will knock on the door sooner or later.”

Juve FC Says

Martinelli is one of the finest young attackers in the world now and he certainly has what it takes to reach the highest level in the game.

However, it will be hard for us to take him away from Arsenal who seems to just keep getting better.

The Gunners want him to sign a new long-term contract and he is also willing to put pen to paper on the agreement, which will make it even harder for him to leave them.