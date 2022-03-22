Former Real Madrid star praises Juve’s decision on Dybala

Antonio Cassano has claimed that Juventus are right not to offer Paulo Dybala the contract, claiming the club has given him more than they have received in return.

It was announced yesterday that Dybala and his agents were now seeking out a new club after talks with the Old Lady hierarchy had faltered once again.

This has of course led to an increase in rumours of where he could potentially end up, with league rivals Inter Milan touted as one potential destination, and while Cassano believes Juve were right not to come to terms with the 28 year-old, he also adds that he would prefer to keep Alexis Sanchez as opposed to the Argentine’s signature.

“Dybala for me is not a champion, he cannot be a leader in Juventus and if he does not renew the contract with him it is good,” Cassano told Bobo TV(via Tuttojuve).”I believe that the Bianconeri as a club have given much more than the Argentine has given to the team. He has never been decisive in the games that matter. This is why if Juve had offered him ten, he would have had to close at eight. Then I don’t know if he will go to Inter. I would keep Sanchez.”

While we can all be unhappy with Dybala’s injury record, I don’t believe that he is a player that we cannot rely upon when fit. He’s a top player, and he will have a number of contract offers on the table come the summer I’m sure. Cassano is known for his unpopular opinions, especially when it comes to Juventus, and I’m a little surprised that he is actually siding with the club here, although he is talking down about one of our favourite players…

Do any Juventus fans really believe that Juventus would be able to replace Dybala easily in the coming window?

Patrick