Former ref praises semi-automated offside in Juventus victory

Juventus has just earned an eventful 1-0 win against Fiorentina as the Bianconeri match towards ending the season well.

It has been a tough term for the men in black and white, but La Viola also needed a win and they know victory against a top club like Juve will boost their morale.

Adrien Rabiot’s goal was the difference eventually, but the game could have had a different scoreline if not for the intervention of the semi-automatic offside technology.

Firstly, it ruled out a strike by Dusan Vlahovic before also helping the referee chalk off a strike by Gaetano Castrovilli late in the game, when Fiorentina thought they had earned a draw.

Former referee Luca Marelli has now praised the technology. He wrote via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The millimeters of the semi-automatic offside remove on one side but also on the other, applies to everyone: Vlahovic’s head, Ranieri’s heel.”

Juve FC Says

We had some luck in the win against Fiorentina, which showed that it is also an important factor in winning matches, but overall our boys played well.

The victory helps us close in on a European spot and we need our men to continue winning in their next few matches.