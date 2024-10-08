Francisco Conceição’s second yellow card for simulation against Cagliari remains the main talking point from the match.

The Juventus winger was deemed to have dived, leading the referee to send him off. But was the decision correct?

Replays showed that there was indeed contact between Conceição and the Cagliari defender, and many pundits believe the referee made a significant mistake.

Conceição has been a key player for Juventus, known for his direct runs, and he consistently challenged the Cagliari defence during the match.

In the incident that led to his sending-off, while he didn’t necessarily beat his man for pace, the defender may have gained an unfair advantage by pushing the Juventus attacker.

The referee, however, did not see this and sent off Conceição. Former referee Graziano Cesari has suggested that a VAR review could have helped clarify the situation.

However, since it was a second yellow card, current rules do not require a VAR review for such decisions.

Cesari said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Simulation when it is such is unacceptable, but so is the fact that the VAR cannot intervene on the double yellow. We must find a solution immediately otherwise the mistakes will be destined to repeat themselves”.

Juve FC Says

A VAR review would truly have helped in that situation if it was applied.