Former referee designator reveals major plot to oust Moggi and Giraudo

Almost 17 years following the eruption of the original scandal, Calciopoli remains one of the most discussed episodes in Italian football.

On Monday evening, Rai Tre aired a documentary on the 2006 scandal which featured revelations from several persons who were at the center of events, including former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi.

The 85-year-old was portrayed as the main culprit in the entire episode. He received a life ban from the sport, while the Bianconeri were stripped of two Scudetto titles and relegated to Serie B with a point deduction.

But yesterday’s documentary had some shocking revelations in store, including a major plot to oust Moggi and then-Juventus CEO Antonio Giraudo from the club.

According to former referee designator Paulo Bergamo, this was only a part of a cunning ploy to install John Elkann as the head of the Agnelli family following the passing of his legendary grandfather Gianni Agnelli in 2003.

The alleged conspiracy included insiders who were a part of Juve’s orbit, as well as Marco Tronchetti Provera, a longtime Inter associate.

“There was an industrial agreement between (longtime Inter sponsor) Tronchetti Provera and (former Ferrari chairman) Luca di Montezemolo, (former Juventus president) Grande Stevens, (former advisor of Gianni Agnelli) Gianluca Gabetti and the Elkanns,” said Bergamo as reported by Calciomercato.

“I first learned that Moggi and Giraudo were against them, the honorable. The consortium formed aimed to install John Elkann as the head of the Fiat group, while the presence of Giraudo and Moggi suggested that Andrea Agnelli would become the family’s leader.”