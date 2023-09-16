Controversy arose during Juventus’ match against Lazio this afternoon when it appeared that the ball had gone out of play in the buildup to Dusan Vlahovic’s first goal. The situation prompted a VAR review, and the goal was ultimately awarded. However, Lazio players expressed their dissatisfaction, and this incident could be argued to have set the tone for the remainder of the game.

While Juventus went on to score two more goals and establish their dominance in the match, the contentious episode generated debates across various broadcast studios covering the game. The controversial decision to allow the goal added an extra layer of intrigue to the encounter and fueled discussions among fans and pundits alike.

But former referee Luca Marelli has clarified why the ball did not go out of play in the buildup. He said on DAZN, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Does McKennie keep it on the pitch? It’s a question of evaluating whether the entire ball has gone beyond the line, with the lens, you can see that a portion of the ball is still on the line. The VAR assessed this, otherwise, it would have cancelled it directly. This emerged from the processing in the VAR room.”

Juve FC Says

There will always be controversial incidents in a game of this nature, but thankfully, we ended the match with more goals.

We deserve credit for the win, but our boys know we are very proud of how they performed and need to keep it up going forward.