Former Lazio, Palermo and Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini applauds Juventus for signing Cabal, but argues they overpaid for Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri were incredibly active on the market, offloading a host of players, and replacing them with eight new signings, thus providing Thiago Motta with a squad capable of interpreting his style of play.

Therefore, Sabatini praises the work conducted by the club and the way they’ve been utilizing the young prospects in their ranks.

“Juventus have kids born in 2004 or 2005 who are starting matches, like Yildiz,” noted the 69-year-old in his interview with Tuttosport via IlBianconero.

“That’s no small achievement. Other youngsters were used to finance incoming operations. It’s a fundamental resource.

“I want to underline the work done by Cherubini and Fusco. In football, the law of oblivion reigns, but we must not forget those who have given so much for the good of our movement. Today we see the results of all this effort.”

Sabatini argues the Bianconeri shouldn’t have splashed such a large figure (almost €60 million) on Koopmeiners, as they’re unlikely to ever recuperate it.

“I would not have taken a player with these figures, but the value of Koopmeiners is not up for discussion, absolutely not.

“If a player does not represent a resource for a second market, to be resold in the future at a higher figure, I wouldn’t consider him.”

Nevertheless, the prominent director hailed the Bianconeri for snapping up the services of Juan Cabal, considering it a real coup.

“There are other operations that excite me more, even at Juventus. Cabal, for example. For me, it is a great move.

“He is a strong player, who came from Colombia, therefore with a less specific “football culture”, but he immediately proved himself to be up to the task at Verona.

“In my opinion, at Juve, he can make a further leap in quality.”

Finally, Sabatini believes Motta can take the best out of Dusan Vlahovic as he did with Joshua Zirkzee at Bologna.

“I’m convinced Vlahovic can score 20+ goals this season. Motta also made Zirkzee find the net. The Dutchman has many attributes but before joining Bologna, he certainly wasn’t a goalscorer.

“But with Thiago, he reached double figures. From how I see Vlahovic now, for the determination he shows on the pitch, I’m sure he will score many goals.”