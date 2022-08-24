locatelli goal
Former Roma midfielder shocked at Locatelli’s decline

August 24, 2022 - 11:00 am

Manuel Locatelli moved to Juventus last summer as one of the finest midfielders in Italy.

He had starred for the Italian national team at Euro 2020 and had interest from all over European football.

Juve beat Arsenal to add him to their squad, even though the English club had been prepared to pay more money for his signature.

So much was expected from him and Juve fans remain hopeful he would reach his fullest potential.

However, how good has he been since he moved to the club? 

Perhaps, he has been worse than fans expected and the former AS Roma midfielder Stefano Impallomeni has noticed his decline.

He says the midfielder is different from the player that turned heads at Sassuolo.

“Flop Locatelli, he looks like another player compared to the one seen in Sassuolo, I see him as a water carrier who flounders.” He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

Juve FC Says

Juve fans were excited when their club won the race for Locatelli, considering the quality of the competition chasing after his signature.

The midfielder remains one of the finest in his position in Italy, at least on paper.

But he must do more to show he can reach the heights predicted for him when he first moved to Juve.

3 Comments

    Reply frankie August 24, 2022 at 11:59 am

    A good start would be Allegri playing him in his best position – that of a box-to-box midfielder, not as a regista. Allegri destroys player’s careers and must be sacked before he does more damage to this playing roster which is not as bad as is made out.

    Reply Alex August 24, 2022 at 12:03 pm

    He is currently in great depths.

    Reply Brian August 24, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    Allegri destroyed Vlahovic and Locatelli
    now it’s also Bremer’s turn and anyone else he buys

