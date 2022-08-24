Former Roma midfielder shocked at Locatelli’s decline

Manuel Locatelli moved to Juventus last summer as one of the finest midfielders in Italy.

He had starred for the Italian national team at Euro 2020 and had interest from all over European football.

Juve beat Arsenal to add him to their squad, even though the English club had been prepared to pay more money for his signature.

So much was expected from him and Juve fans remain hopeful he would reach his fullest potential.

However, how good has he been since he moved to the club?

Perhaps, he has been worse than fans expected and the former AS Roma midfielder Stefano Impallomeni has noticed his decline.

He says the midfielder is different from the player that turned heads at Sassuolo.

“Flop Locatelli, he looks like another player compared to the one seen in Sassuolo, I see him as a water carrier who flounders.” He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

Juve FC Says

Juve fans were excited when their club won the race for Locatelli, considering the quality of the competition chasing after his signature.

The midfielder remains one of the finest in his position in Italy, at least on paper.

But he must do more to show he can reach the heights predicted for him when he first moved to Juve.