Former Roma star reckons Juventus has a replacement for Allegri already

Max Allegri is under pressure to deliver at Juventus, and the club has been urged to sack him.

The Bianconeri brought him back last season, and they hoped to return to the top of Italian football.

However, he finished the 2021/2022 season without winning a single trophy.

The club responded to that by signing some fine players, however, this season looks set to end trophyless as well.

The Bianconeri have lost their opening two games in the Champions League, and they have only two wins in the league so far.

Their next game before the international break would be against Monza, and it could be Allegri’s last match in charge if they lose.

Who will replace him in the dugout in that case? Former AS Roma man, Roberto Pruzzo, believes Paolo Montero, who manages their under-19 side, will be given the job.

He says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“If the problem is technical I don’t think it’s a question of recruitment. If it’s really technical, a club like the Juventus takes Mr. Allegri and sends him home. A one-year contract had to be signed, two years at the most and then evaluating the results, if the problem is that of not being able to send the coach away by contract and engagement the situation is really serious. The possible replacement? They say that

Montero is ready there.”

Juve FC Says

Sacking Allegri would not be easy, but he is the best man to get the players to play well and win games.

If he cannot achieve that, Juve will have to remove him, but Montero is not experienced enough for the job.