Max Allegri, despite being widely regarded as a world-class coach, has faced criticism throughout his managerial career for his perceived ability to stifle the performance of talented attackers. Allegri has had the privilege of working with some of the best players in the world.

In recent seasons, there have been concerns and criticisms regarding the performances of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, both of whom arrived at Juventus with strong reputations but faced challenges during Allegri’s tenure.

The current season has seen an improvement in the form of these players, suggesting that Allegri may have found a way to utilise them more effectively.

However, former Sassuolo striker Andy Selva, who had experience working with Allegri at Sassuolo, disagrees with the notion that Allegri destroys strikers.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Which is absolutely not the case. He has had many attackers, stronger than me, who have scored many goals and personally I had a great time. And that ability to instil serenity in difficult moments is even more precious for attackers, when the goal doesn’t he arrives.”

Juve FC Says

We understand why people think strikers do badly under Allegri because our gaffer prioritises a good defence over scoring plenty of goals.

However, it works for him and we need to focus more on helping him achieve his goals with his style of play.