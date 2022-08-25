Former Serie A man says hate him or love him no one can deny Allegri is a winner

Former AS Roma man, Luigi Garzya, admits Max Allegri will not go down in history as a manager whose team played beautiful football, but he is undeniably a winner.
The Juventus manager has been criticised for how his team plays because of their pragmatic approach, but he is one of the most successful Italian managers.
Juve has won five league titles under him, and he has reached the final of the Champions League twice with the Bianconeri.
His team knows how to get results when they are in full flow, but they can be painfully boring to watch.
This has earned them a lot of criticism, but Allegri is too stubborn to change his approach to management, especially because it has brought success to him.
Garzya said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“The criticisms of Allegri? The Juventus coach will not go down in history to let the teams play, but he is a winner and he has shown it.”
Juve FC Says
Allegri has been successful as the manager of Juventus with his current pragmatic approach to management.
The gaffer has won several trophies. As soon as his team wins them again, no one will care about how they play.
1 Comment
Yes they will care, because we could be have been so much more with a real Coach. He doesn`t have the knowledge to change. He piggybacked off Conte`s dna, with Conte`s players. We have seen last season the real allegri, and Lord Octagon`s foolishness already; remember he said last season was `excellent`. This is success? Pirlo blew him out of the water in a rookie season. No – Klopp, guardiola, Ten Hag have EARNED successes. he had success, but that`s not the full story is it? The past doesn’t matter NOW, and we are in serious trouble in a rudderless ship that players have to save despite allegri. #AllegriOut