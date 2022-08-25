Former Serie A man says hate him or love him no one can deny Allegri is a winner

Former AS Roma man, Luigi Garzya, admits Max Allegri will not go down in history as a manager whose team played beautiful football, but he is undeniably a winner.

The Juventus manager has been criticised for how his team plays because of their pragmatic approach, but he is one of the most successful Italian managers.

Juve has won five league titles under him, and he has reached the final of the Champions League twice with the Bianconeri.

His team knows how to get results when they are in full flow, but they can be painfully boring to watch.

This has earned them a lot of criticism, but Allegri is too stubborn to change his approach to management, especially because it has brought success to him.

Garzya said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The criticisms of Allegri? The Juventus coach will not go down in history to let the teams play, but he is a winner and he has shown it.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been successful as the manager of Juventus with his current pragmatic approach to management.

The gaffer has won several trophies. As soon as his team wins them again, no one will care about how they play.