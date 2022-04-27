Former Serie A manager makes prediction about Allegri’s Juventus future

As Juventus struggled this season, there have naturally been calls for Max Allegri to be sacked.

The returning gaffer is Juve’s third boss in three seasons, and the club may be tired of hiring and firing head coaches.

This means he would enjoy a longer time on the bench than the likes of Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo.

But fans want a quick turnaround, and some of them already think Pirlo did a better job and should have remained as the club’s manager instead.

Allegri won five consecutive league titles in his first spell as the boss of the Bianconeri, and he remains one of the best man for the job.

However, Andrea Agnelli will fire him if he becomes unsatisfied, and some fans will like that decision.

But the Italian football manager, Giovanni Galeone, claims the 54-year-old will be on the Juventus bench for the next three years.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “It’s not true at all. How can a coach who takes 8 million euros be unmotivated. Max is doing his duty and will stay at Juve for at least another three years.”

Juve FC Says

This is a tough period for Juventus as a club, but it makes little sense to pin all the blame on Allegri.

The manager remains one of the best in the business, and he is trying his best to ensure Juve remains competitive.

We need to back him in the summer and see how his team performs next season before deciding on his future.