Former Bologna man Paolo Stringara has commented on Juventus signing Angel di Maria for free.

The Argentinian joins the Bianconeri as one of the world’s best attacking talents after spending seven years at PSG.

He is an accomplished player who has also played for Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Juve has lost Paulo Dybala and they move swiftly to add di Maria to their squad.

His arrival means they have another technically good forward in their squad, and their fans are delighted to have him in Turin.

However, Stringara insists he doesn’t make them more of a threat and says it only makes sense when Juve invests in very young players.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Di Maria is 34 years old, it was up to yesterday a great player, we have to evaluate what he can do in Italy. I am very envious of Juve when they invest in young players. he has to build, Di Maria cannot be discussed as a quality but you have no prospects with him. I don’t know what a blow that can be.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has had great days in football. At 34, it is hard to convince some people that he would be the ideal signing for us.

However, Max Allegri has always favoured signing experienced players, so he would be delighted that Di Maria joins his club when he has achieved so much in his career.

The gaffer has won trophies with top players for much of his time as a boss, and we can back him to get the best out of the winger.

Di Maria will also want to bow out of European football in style by winning some more trophies at Juve.