Former Serie A player delivers his opinion on Dybala’s future

Former Genoa and Torino player, Claudio Onofri, reckons only Max Allegri and Paulo Dybala know if the attacker will ever return to his best form.

Juve and the Argentinian will end their relationship by the end of this campaign after both parties failed to find an agreement over a new deal.

Dybala has been a great servant to the club, and he was seen as a future captain if he stayed for a little longer.

However, the club’s attempt to build their team around him has been unsuccessful because he is constantly getting injured and it makes little sense for him to remain their main man.

Onofri insists Dybala is a great player and says he will always turn on the TV when the former Palermo man is playing, but he doesn’t know if the attacker will ever return to his best shape.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “He has the captain’s armband at Juve but he doesn’t have that personality. It is impossible to say if he will return to what he used to be, only he and Allegri who sees him can know. every day. I love him since the first time I saw him.

“I am in love with that way of being a player. It is true that he has had injuries and that the performance is not so continuous, but when Dybala is on the pitch I keep the TV on.”

Dybala’s fitness has been getting worse, and it is hard to think he will ever return to his peak healthiness.

He would have remained with us regardless if he accepted the club’s offer, but he is betting on himself to get a good deal at another club and also return to his best form. We can only wish him good luck with that.