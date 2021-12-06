Former Serie A player turned manager doubts Juventus top four chances

Former Brescia defender and current Hungary manager, Marco Rossi has discussed Juventus’ campaign and casts doubt over their ability to finish inside the Serie A’s top four.

The Bianconeri has started this season poorly and the gap between them and the top keeps widening.

Max Allegri has masterminded comeback wins previously, but the league title is out of their hands.

A top-four finish is the goal for the club now, but Rossi thinks other clubs will make them work very hard to achieve that.

He said via Football Italia: “It will be tough for Juventus to qualify for the Champions League. They had a bad start, there must be problems that we don’t know, but Allegri is a good coach and we can expect anything.”

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough campaign and Allegri knows his return hasn’t been as everyone expected it to be.

However, he still has half a season to take the club back inside the top four.

Juve can still win the Italian Cup, and the Super Cup just as they did last season.

Winning both trophies and finishing in the Champions League places without Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals would be considered a success.