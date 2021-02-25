Former Serie A star names the four teams in the title race

Former Inter Milan and Lazio striker, Ruben Sosa reckons that Lazio, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus are all in the Serie A title race.

For much of this season, Milan was at the top of the league table, but they faltered in recent weeks and Inter has overtaken them.

Juve has dropped points recently after going on a fine run of form. This inconsistency has kept them a little off the pace in Serie A.

However, this season is an unpredictable one and Sosa says the absence of fans has made things different.

He says Inter Milan is the favourite and it goes beyond how they have been playing recently.

Antonio Conte’s men start every game to win and that has been helping them get the results.

He also says they have been solid physically, but Juventus has been winning consistently also and that keeps Andrea Pirlo’s men in the race until the end.

He told FC Inter 1908 via Tuttojuve: “Inter favorite? Yes, and not from now, but from before for how he was playing. always playing the game, he takes the field and wants to win. Physically they are doing very well.

“The rivals of the Nerazzurri? It’s a different football, without fans it changes everything. Juventus are winning continuously and moving up, Lazio too. Inter Milan he will play it with them and with Milan “.