Former Serie man names Juventus summer signings a “phenomena”

Former Serie A star, Paulo Futre, believes Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria are phenomenal signings by Juventus.

The Bianconeri added both experienced heads as free agents to their squad in this transfer window.

That was one way to respond to not winning a trophy last season and the Bianconeri have been keen to ensure the best players join them.

This campaign is an important one because Max Allegri will have no excuse if he doesn’t win a trophy again.

The club is doing its work by buying new players and the hope is that it would be enough to equip Allegri with the best players.

Futre sees the addition of Pogba and Di Maria to the group as a major positive.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Young people are always good but also experienced players are needed and they are two phenomena. Pogba will do everything to play the World Cup and after this competition we will see the real player at Juventus, for him Serie A is more suitable rather than the Premier League. Di Maria is still intact, he is fine, he has not lost his speed and is increasing Juve’s technical level “.

Juve FC Says

Pogba and Di Maria have what it takes to make us a strong club again and fans expect a lot from them.

However, it takes eleven players to make a team and others must complement their work for the club to succeed.

We still have the time to offload some deadwood from our squad, while adding newer players to the group.