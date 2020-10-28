Former star relishing return to Juventus with Barca team

Miralem Pjanic is relishing coming back to Turin to take on Juventus with his Barcelona side tonight.

The midfielder left the club this summer after four years of glory, with Arthur moving in the opposite direction in the biggest transfers of both clubs windows.

While the pair are believed to have similar styles, our signing has six more years on his side, and we would appear to have gotten the better deal, although time will tell after only a handful of appearances.

Pjanic didn’t leave on bad terms however, and says that he is happy to come back to the club and reminisce of old times, before admitting that he is weary of the threat his former side holds.

“I’m really happy to be back here. I had a great time here and I have so many memories, I will be very happy to see everyone again,” the midfielder said in the pre-match conference (via Juventus official site).

“I know the mentality of Juve and I know that tomorrow will be a difficult match against a strong opponent. Juve have a new way of playing, but they are all strong players and Pirlo knows the club very well.

“I know the environment and I know that taking points away from Turin will be difficult. I would have liked to have seen the fans here tomorrow and I would certainly have liked to work with Pirlo, but I accepted a new challenge and I will give my best, just as I did at Juve.”

It could be an interesting battle in midfield, although guessing which formation or selection of players will get the nod at CM tonight is a bit of a guess, with Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Arthur, Adrian Rabiot and Bentancur all in contention.

Would Pjanic have received a friendly welcome in a stadium full of Juventus fans?

Patrick