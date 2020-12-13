Former team-mate relives Andrea Pirlo’s talents as a player

Rubinho has spoken highly of his former team-mate and friend Andrea Pirlo, who is now manager of Juventus.

The pair played together for the Old Lady between 2012-2015, and the goalkeeper has nothing but fond memories of their time.

The 38 year-old is currently plying his trade back in his Brazil with Avai, and has talked up his time playing alongside the now-Juve boss.

Andrea Pirlo has always been known for his amazing ability to thread a pass from distance and his reading of the game, but Rubinho speaks more of his character and camaraderie.

“I have so many memories with Andrea,” Rubinho told JuveNews24.

“He played with my brother (Ze Elias) at Inter and then in the years at Juve we formed a true friendship.

“I remember in one training session he tried to do a Panenka against me so, to make fun of him, I saved it with my chest.

“He said to me, ‘bravo, bravo I couldn’t fool you’.

“Then with the next penalty he stuck it in the top corner and said, ‘go on then, try and save that’.

“That’s how it was, I’d tease him and he would tease me too.

“Then there’s another incident that comes to mind. We were playing in Glasgow against Celtic and they pressed us a lot when we played out from the back.

“Their captain (Brown) gave Pirlo a kick the first time he got it.

“Andrea wasn’t intimidated though, quite the opposite.

“Throughout the game he humiliated him as though thinking, ‘fine, you got me once – let’s see if you can do it again’.

“As a player he was just absurd.”

Pirlo truly was a special character on and off the pitch, and has impressed in a short time as Juventus boss despite the hectic playing schedule, and certainly looks like he has all the makings of a top coach.

The Italian’s intelligence has always amazed from his playing days, and is now showcasing his knowledge and reading of the game as a manager.

Is it still early days to be praising Pirlo as a coach?

Patrick