Thiago Motta is the latest manager that Juventus have entrusted with their bench role, and he is keen to bring success to the club.

The Bianconeri were under the management of Max Allegri for three seasons, a period that many considered underwhelming in terms of results and style of play. Allegri’s tenure ended with disappointment, and Juventus decided to sack him and replace him with Motta in the summer, hoping for a new direction and approach.

Motta’s appointment was largely due to the impressive football he had his Bologna side playing last season, leading them to qualify for the Champions League. His attacking style caught the attention of the Juventus board, who believed he could replicate such success with the bigger squad at their disposal.

However, at Juventus, Motta is expected to achieve much more. The club’s history and stature mean that simply qualifying for the Champions League is not enough. Juve are accustomed to challenging for the Serie A title and competing in the latter stages of European competitions, which means expectations are high.

Unfortunately, Motta’s first term has been inconsistent, and his team is struggling to meet these lofty expectations. This is often a reason why managers are dismissed, as clubs look for results to match their ambitions.

Despite the pressure on his position, Motta has support from his former teammate Andrea Ranocchia, who understands the challenges that come with managing a club like Juventus. Ranocchia wants Motta to be given more time, as he believes the manager has the potential to succeed at the club. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“At Juve, you have to win, win and win again. The history of the club dictates it. You don’t change Juve, it’s Juve that changes you. I still haven’t understood what the future of this team is, what the project is, what or who pushed them to do that transfer market and where they want to get to. Juve needs Juve-like people. Thiago is special, I hope he’s given the time and the material.”

Motta certainly has the potential to become one of Juventus’ successful managers, but he needs more time to fully implement his vision and achieve the results the club desires.