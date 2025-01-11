Former Torino star Leo Junior believes Juventus’ recent poor form gives Torino a real chance to secure a win when the two sides meet today. Juventus have struggled for confidence in recent months, resulting in several dropped points and a series of frustrating draws.

Their lack of consistency was on full display in the Super Cup semi-final against AC Milan, where the Bianconeri suffered a disappointing defeat that saw them crash out of the competition. With that loss still fresh, Juventus now face another significant challenge in the form of their city rivals Torino, a fixture that carries immense importance every year.

Juventus have historically dominated this rivalry and remain unbeaten against Torino for a long stretch. However, Junior believes the current circumstances provide an opportunity for Il Toro to break that streak and earn a famous victory. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Junior said, “A crazy number of defeats, a torture for the fans, a labyrinth, a continuous humiliation. I hope they don’t lose for the umpteenth time: at least a draw. Juve have shown themselves to be in difficulty in this period, the defeat against Milan in the Super Cup is indicative, but not only that. With courage and heart, Torino could even make it.”

His comments reflect the optimism in the Torino camp, as they sense Juventus may be vulnerable in their current state. Il Toro will likely approach the game with determination, believing they can capitalise on Juve’s struggles to secure a positive result.

Despite this, Juventus know the importance of rising to the occasion and asserting their superiority. A match of this magnitude demands focus and resilience, and the Bianconeri must show they remain a cut above their city rivals. A defeat would be a significant blow to their morale, but a victory could help rebuild confidence and momentum for the remainder of the season.

Torino may feel they have a chance, but Juventus must demonstrate their quality on the pitch and prove they are still the stronger side. The stakes are high, and a dominant performance is exactly what Juventus need to silence their critics and remind everyone of their class.