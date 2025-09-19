Igor Tudor left a lasting impression during his spell as manager of Hellas Verona in the 2021/2022 Serie A season. After guiding the side with a demanding yet respected approach, he departed at the end of that campaign to take charge of Olympique Marseille. Despite his move, players who worked under him continue to recall the experience, with many highlighting the influence he had on their professional development.

Now at the helm of Juventus, Tudor has carried his methods into Turin, where he has revitalised the squad. His leadership has instilled a new sense of energy and competitiveness, helping transform the team into one that performs with the spirit supporters expect.

Faraoni Reflects on Tudor’s Management Style

Marco Davide Faraoni, who played under Tudor at Verona, spoke about the coach’s qualities and the culture he established. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “If you weren’t strong in training, you didn’t play. It’s not just a cliché; it applied to everyone, he was very democratic. He had a lot of respect for us, but he demanded a lot. And he didn’t take anyone into consideration: that’s how he became credible in our eyes.”

Faraoni’s reflections underline Tudor’s no-nonsense approach, which emphasised merit and effort above all else. By treating every player with the same standards and expectations, he earned credibility and respect within the dressing room. This balance of respect and discipline has been central to his effectiveness as a manager.

Juventus Benefiting from Tudor’s Approach

At Juventus, Tudor has inherited a side that had been underperforming and quickly instilled belief and competitiveness. The players have responded positively to his methods, producing performances that suggest the club could realistically challenge for the Serie A title this season.

Beyond domestic ambitions, there is also curiosity about how far Juventus can progress in other competitions under his stewardship. Regardless of the eventual outcome, Tudor has already succeeded in re-establishing a strong mentality within the squad, ensuring they compete with resilience and determination.

Tudor’s journey at Juventus is still in its early stages, yet he has already proven himself to be an excellent appointment. With his clear philosophy and ability to inspire his players, he has positioned the club well for a season that could deliver significant success.