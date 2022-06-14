Despite spending his playing career as an opponent for the club, Juventus are interested in Alberto Gilardino, and could hand him the reigns of their primavera.

The 40-year-old launched a coaching career after hanging his boots, and was lastly in charger at Siena.

According to Calciomercato, Genoa are hoping to sign Gilardino as a youth team manager but are facing strong competition from Juventus.

While the retired striker had previously represented the Grifone at the end of his playing days, the Bianconeri’s proposal could be more tempting, especially as he’ll be in charge of some the most promising youngsters in Europe.

Last season, Juventus U-19 enjoyed a memorable run in the UEFA Youth League, reaching the Semi Finals of the tournament before crashing out after dramatic penalty shootouts against Benfica.

On Tuesday, the official Juventus website announced the departure of Andrea Bonatti, which leaves a vacancy on the U-19 bench, and Gilardino could be the right profile to fill it.

The 2006 World Cup winner rose to prominence as a young striker at Parma, before earning a move to Milan in 2005.

He joined Fiorentina in 2008 where enjoyed a memorable stint and then went on to represent the likes of Empoli, Bologna and Palermo before ending his career at Spezia in 2018.