Forward offered to Juventus by his agent wife

Juventus has been consistently linked with Mauro Icardi as they seek to bolster their squad.

The Italian giants have held an interest in Icardi since his time in Serie A and have continued to monitor him even after his departure from the league.

Icardi spent the previous season on loan at Galatasaray from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and has now returned to the French club. However, it seems that PSG has no plans for him in the future.

PSG will make an effort to sell Icardi again, aiming to secure a good transfer fee. His wife and agent, Wanda Nara, is actively searching for a new club for the striker.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Nara has offered Icardi to Juventus and other Italian clubs, believing that they would be willing to sign him.

Despite Juventus recently completing the permanent signing of Arkadiusz Milik, Nara still holds the belief that Icardi could be a valuable addition to the team.

Juve FC Says

There is no doubt that Icardi is one of the best strikers in Europe, but we have three strikers already, two of which will offer us good long-term value.

We also do not need the drama that Icardi and his wife always bring to social media and the internet as a whole.

The striker would have been a perfect fit if he was not susceptible to that type of distraction, but he is, and we need to ignore him.