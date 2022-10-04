Four available managers that could replace Allegri

Max Allegri is walking on a tightrope now as the manager of Juventus. The Bianconeri gaffer is one of the most qualified men to lead the team, but he cannot get it to perform well.

Having won five consecutive league titles during his first spell at the club, it was difficult not to consider him for the job last season.

His return delighted Juve fans, and they believed he would take them back to the top of the league table again. However, that campaign ended with just a top-four finish to show for it, and the Bianconeri are still struggling.

Juve bolstered their squad in the summer and hoped they would perform better than they did in the last campaign. However, it is very hard to say they have achieved that so far as they struggle for form in every competition.

The gaffer gets the blame when his team does not perform well, and that has been the case for Allegri.

If Juve pulls the trigger, who will be the replacement for the Livorno-born manager?

Mauricio Pochettino

Poch was a much-loved manager before he moved to PSG, but his reputation suffered a hit at the French club.

Having managed top sides like Tottenham and winning the Ligue 1 in France, it is hard to not consider him for the job.

However, Poch did what any manager would do with the PSG squad, and he proved he probably is over-hyped.

But Juve will get a distinct style of play that is more exciting if he becomes their next manager.

Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel has just been sacked at Chelsea, a shocking decision which continues a trend of not staying too long at any club for the German boss.

In less than two years at Chelsea, he won the Champions League, the European Super Cup, Club World Cup, among other trophies.

He also has two league titles to his name from his time at PSG. Tuchel’s style is closer to Allegri’s, and the Juve players might adapt faster to it.

Zinedine Zidane

One of the most decorated players in the world is Zinedine Zidane and you can make the same statement about his managerial career.

He has had two spells as Real Madrid’s manager, and he won two league titles and three Champions Leagues, among other silverware.

The Frenchman oozes confidence and quality as a manager, and he can make this Juve team dominant again if he returns to the club he once played for.

Arsene Wenger

Wenger has not managed a team since he left Arsenal in 2018, but the Frenchman remains one of the most decorated and inventive managers we have seen.

He was on the Arsenal bench for almost two decades, so he has the experience needed to handle a dynamic dressing room like Juve’s.

These managers have earned the right to be linked to the job, but Allegri will keep his post if his team performs better.