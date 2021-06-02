Four Bianconeri confirmed for Italy’s European Championship squad (Image)

Italy boss Roberto Mancini has named his 26-man playing squad for the upcoming European Championships, and four Juventus stars have made the final cut.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci could well be paired at centre-back for the tournament, while the two Federicos in Chiesa and Bernadeschi could also line up on either flank of the attack.

Italy have been given a reasonable draw for the tournament, with Merih Demiral’s Turkey, Aaron Ramsey’s Wales and Switzerland standing in our way of reaching the knockout stages.

Will the Bianconeri be key in Italy’s hopes of success this summer?

Patrick