Four Bianconeri confirmed for Italy’s European Championship squad (Image)

Italy boss Roberto Mancini has named his 26-man playing squad for the upcoming European Championships, and four Juventus stars have made the final cut.
Captain Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci could well be paired at centre-back for the tournament, while the two Federicos in Chiesa and Bernadeschi could also line up on either flank of the attack.
Italy have been given a reasonable draw for the tournament, with Merih Demiral’s Turkey, Aaron Ramsey’s Wales and Switzerland standing in our way of reaching the knockout stages.
#Nazionale 🇮🇹
I 26 #Azzurri 💙 convocati dal Ct Roberto #Mancini per #EURO2020 🇪🇺#Europeo #Italia #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/gVZ5UwXjeQ
— Nazionale Italiana ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Vivo_Azzurro) June 1, 2021
Will the Bianconeri be key in Italy’s hopes of success this summer?
Chiellini, Bonucci, Donnarumma, Locatelli and Chiesa no injuries please! 😉