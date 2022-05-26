Despite being on a slump, Alex Sandro will most likely remain at Juventus for one last season. The Brazilian remains one of the club’s highest earners, and the management is unlikely to find a buyer who would be willing to match his hefty wages.

Therefore, we can expect the former Porto man to linger in Turin until his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri won’t sit idle this summer, as Federico Cherubini and company are reportedly searching the market for a long-term replacement who can take the torch from the 31-year-old.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, four candidates have emerged as potential replacements for Sandro at Juventus.

The first name on the list is Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri who rediscovered his form during his loan spell at Lyon this season. The Italo-Brazilian is a longtime target of the club.

The second candidate is also a Brazilian native. We’re talking about Renan Lodi who’s considering a move away from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Then we have Owen Wijndal, a 22-year-old Dutchman who surged to the scene at AZ Alkmaar and has already cemented himself a place with the national team.

Finally, the source mentions Udinese’s Destiny Udogie who proved to be one of the best revelations in Serie A this season. The 19-year-old scored five league goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances.