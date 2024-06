The midfielder was one of Max Allegri’s trusted players, receiving ample game time to aid his progress.

However, under Thiago Motta, he may not receive the same level of preference, prompting Juventus to consider loaning him out.

The Bianconeri are planning to bolster their midfield, with Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners on their radar.

They also intend to retain Adrien Rabiot, who is expected to sign a new contract before the start of next season.

With these potential midfield additions, Miretti’s opportunities at the Allianz Stadium could be limited.

As a result, the midfielder is now available for loan transfers, and according to a report on Calciomercato, he is attracting interest from Bologna, Genoa, Empoli, and Monza.