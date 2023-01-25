Four clubs could also be in trouble because of Juventus

Juventus’ partners are set to get some punishment for collaborating with the Bianconeri to help them gain from capital gains.

Juve has just been punished with a 15-point deduction and it seemed they had been unfairly targeted because the clubs who did business with them haven’t been punished.

However, that is being worked on and a report on Il Bianconero reveals the likes of Empoli, Udinese, Atalanta and Sassuolo are now being probed and could also be penalised for doing business with the black and whites.

Juventus has maintained its innocence, but the FIGC has punished them and continues to work on the case, so more clubs could be sanctioned as well.

Juve FC Says

It takes two to tango when it comes to capital gains and it was a surprise that only the Bianconeri were punished.

However, the latest development means more clubs will suffer and it makes it much harder for Juve to succeed when it appeals the decision.

But that should not stop the club’s plans to petition it and we expect the outcome to be positive since they insist they have done nothing wrong.

These off-field problems must not distract our players, who have a duty to ensure they keep winning so we can end this season very well.