Four clubs looking to deny Juventus a midfield target

Juventus has started planning for the next transfer markets and the Bianconeri already has a list of players they would love to add to their squad.

One name on that transfer wishlist is soon-to-be free agent Corentin Tolisso, but the competition for his signature is tough.

Calciomercato says the Bianconeri would need to see off competition from home and abroad to land the Frenchman.

Inter Milan, PSG, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are interested in a move for him as well.

Tolisso hasn’t had the best fitness record in the last few years since he moved to Bayern Munich.

However, the Frenchman remains one of the best midfielders when he is fit and that explains why he still gets called up to the France national team.

Juventus has had bad luck with midfielders in the last few years with the likes of Arthur and Aaron Ramsey also struggling to stay fit.

It might look counter-intuitive that Juve is now looking to sign another injury-prone midfielder. However, a change of environment, which includes medical staff, could help Tolisso become fitter.

The midfielder has made just 5 appearances in all competitions this season and has started only once in the German Cup.