Four common transfer targets between Juventus and Inter

Tonight, Calcio fans will witness the fourth Derby d’Italia of the current campaign, as Juventus and Inter go head-to-head in the Coppa Italia final.

But as we all know, the rivalry between the two clubs goes well beyond the pitch, and the transfer market is a viable example. Being two of the biggest clubs in Italian football, crossing paths on the market is almost compulsory.

So prior to Wednesday’s big clash, ilBianconero named four common transfer targets for Juventus and Inter.

The first name on the list in Gleison Bremer. The source believes that the Torino defender has already agreed terms with the Nerazzurri, but a deal between the two clubs remains missing. Therefore, the Bianconeri still have a slight hope in this one, although the focus is beginning to shift towards other targets – namely Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile.

Then we have Davide Frattesi. The report explains how Inter acted first, while Juventus might have a better plan in store. However, the source also believes that the Sassuolo man isn’t a priority for either club at the moment, but things could rapidly change if the right conditions occur.

The third name on the list is Leandro Paredes who could well be on his way out Paris Saint Germain. The Bianconeri reportedly like the former Roma player. On the other hand, Inter don’t consider him as priority following Marcelo Brozovic’s contract renewal, but Simone Inzaghi could be tempted to try the two Registas in one formation.

Finally, Nahuel Molina is another profile that grabbed the attention of both rivals. Juventus believe he could be the long-term replacement for Juan Cuadrado, while the Beneamata would launch a bid for the Udinese wingback in case Denzel Dumfries leaves next summer. But Atletico Madrid could land a blow for the Italian giants and seal a deal for the Argentine.