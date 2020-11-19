Four defenders that Juventus is targeting for next summer revealed

Juventus is looking to rebuild their team as several of their players are already ageing.

One key part of the Italian champions’ team is their defence and for years they have been able to rely on the duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

Both players aren’t getting any younger with the former already 36 and injury-prone.

Replacing one or both players should be top of the list in Juve’s plans heading into the new season.

The Bianconeri already has the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral on their books as they look into the future, but Calciomercato is reporting that they are already planning to land new centre-backs at the end of this season.

The report claims that David Alaba is top of their list of targets with the Austrian set for a free transfer away from Bayern Munich.

Nikola Milenkovic of Fiorentina is also on their radar and the Italian champions have already made contact.

Diego Carlos of Sevilla and Sergio Ramos completes the list ahead of next summers transfer window.

Ramos will be a free agent if he doesn’t sign a new Real Madrid deal.