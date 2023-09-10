Following three disappointing campaigns, Juventus are hoping to usher in a more prosperous era starting with the current term.

Admittedly, the Bianconeri did little on the market to suggest an uprising, as Max Allegri still has almost the same squad at his disposal from last season.

Yet, the team displayed some positive signs in the first three rounds of the season, even if the 1-1 draw against Bologna was anything but encouraging.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, four aspects could help Juventus achieve better results and turn the tide in their favor this season.

The first element is the rise of a new generation led by the likes of Nicolo Fagioli, Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling-Junior. These players are becoming increasingly mature with time and experience.

Then we have the rediscovered harmony in the locker room under the leadership of new club captain Danilo. Juventus now enjoy a more serene atmosphere following the departure of Leonardo Bonucci, the source explains.

The third element is the addition of even younger talents, mainly teenage sensations Kenan Yildiz and Dean Huijsen.

The last aspect that the source mentions is the improved style of play. The Bianconeri have been pressing higher and creating more chances compared to last season.

Former Sassuolo captain Federico Magnanelli joined Allegri’s technical staff and is playing an integral role in this regard.