Four first-team players earmarked to boost Juve’s transfer budget

Juventus are claimed to be keen on receiving upwards of €50 Million by cashing in on four First team players.

There appears to be interest in midfield duo Arthur Melo and And Adrien Rabiot, and we are ready to allow both an exit. TuttoJuve claims that we are in want of €10 Million for the Frenchman, while we are hoping for around €35 Million for the former Barcelona star.

The report adds that we’re hoping to retrieve €5 Million for the services of Alex Sandro, who is into the latter stages of his career, while we are also hoping to find a new club for the on-loan Moise Kean, whom we have an obligation to buy if certain terms are met.

The striker is claimed to be available for €20 Million, some of which would be owed to Everton, whilst the saving on the quartets wages would also be a big boost to our finances.

We are still waiting to see if the likes of Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba will be joining on free transfers, but this seems like the early part of the close-season has been positive thus far.

Do you think we may be over/under valuing some players?

Patrick