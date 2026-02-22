After another poor showing between the posts, Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio is walking on increasingly thin ice.
In the summer of 2024, the Bianconeri invested €18 million in the former Monza custodian, who was selected as the best goalkeeper in Serie A for the 2023/24 season.
While the 28-year-old was mostly solid last term, he is beginning to develop a knack for blunders this term.
Juventus consider replacing Michele Di Gregorio next season
On Saturday, Di Gregorio failed to save what should have been a stoppable shot from Mergim Vojvoda to his near post.
As La Gazzetta dello Sport noted, this certainly wasn’t his first mistake of the season. The pink newspaper enlisted all the howlers committed by the shot-stopper this term, which includes a blunder against Inter in the Derby d’Italia last week.
According to Tuttosport, Luciano Spalletti is unlikely to bench the shaky goalkeeper for the upcoming games, as he doesn’t want to paint him as the ultimate scapegoat. However, the club directors are already studying their options for the future.
The Turin-based newspaper identifies four goalkeepers who could land on Marco Ottolini’s shortlist ahead of the summer transfer market.
Four goalkeepers who could replace Di Gregorio
The first name on the list is Marco Carnesecchi, whom they have been pursuing for several years. The 25-year-old has already established himself as one of the finest custodians in Serie A, but Atalanta might request a transfer fee as high as €40 million.
Guiglielmo Vicario has been a stalwart for Tottenham over the past few years, but the 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to Italy. While Inter are seemingly keen to land his services, Juventus could offer their rivals a challenge.
Tuttosport also mentions Elia Caprile, who has been gradually improving since joining Cagliari last season. However, the source wonders if the 25-year-old would be a guaranteed upgrade on Di Gregorio.
Finally, Manchester United legend David De Gea could become a free agent in the summer once his contract with Fiorentina expires. While the Spaniard has had his occasional blunders, he still produces formidable performances more often than not.
