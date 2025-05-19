Juventus are expecting to regain the services of four players who will return from their respective loan spells to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Bianconeri will be one of two Serie A representatives in the first expanded edition of the global tournament which will take place in the United States between June 14 and July 13.

But on the back of an exhausting campaign plagued by a plethora of injuries, the club will be desperate for additional depth.

How Juventus will bolster their World Cup squad

While an early transfer window will allow the clubs the opportunity to sign new players, it’s hard to imagine Juventus pulling off too many operations in the first ten days of June.

But according to Tuttosport, the Old Lady will be able to rely on four returning players to boost the numbers.

The first is Filip Kostic who is currently on loan at Fenerbahce. But despite being tipped to finalise a permanent transfer, Jose Mourinho’s club no longer wants to exercise the option to buy the winger who will now return to Turin.

The second name on the list is Daniele Rugani who is on a dry loan at Ajax. Nevertheless, the Dutch giants don’t have the option to buy the 30-year-old defender, nor do they necessarily want to following the departure of his main sponsor Francesco Farioli. The Italian manager announced he’s leaving the club on Monday.

Kostic & Rugani heading to the World Cup

The Turin-based newspaper also mentions Tiago Djalo and Facundo Gonzalez, two defenders who couldn’t carve out starting roles at Porto and Feyenoord, respectively.

In addition to these four returnees, the source expects Tudor to bolster his World Cup squad by adding Juventus Next Gen players.

Riccardo Turicchia, Javier Gil, Nicolò Cudrig, Luca Amaradio and Alessandro Pietrelli are the favourites to earn call-ups.