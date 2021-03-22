Four Juventus players and Pirlo feature in Serie A flops of the week

Juventus did the unthinkable when they lost to Benevento in Serie A yesterday.

The game was one that they had to win as they try to catch Inter Milan in the race for the Scudetto.

However, they flopped and allowed Pippo Inzaghi’s side to go unbeaten against them this season.

It was a tough week for some players at other teams, but Juve’s loss to relegation-battling Benevento meant they had more players in the flop of the week team than any other club in the competition.

Calciomercato released a starting XI of the top flops of the week in Serie A and the Bianconeri had four players in the team, Andrea Pirlo also managed it as the flopped coach of the week.

After his poor pass led to Benevento’s goal, Arthur was in the team, Federico Bernardeschi, Adrien Rabiot and Alvaro Morata joined him.

They also mentioned Leonardo Bonucci in the report, although he didn’t make the team.

The likes of Edin Dzeko, Pedro Rodriguez and Ragnar Klavan joined them, among others.

The Bianconeri players will head into the international break hoping to come back refreshed and ready to win their remaining games of the season.