Four Juventus players called up for provisionary Italy U21 squad

Ahead of the U21 European Championship, Italy U21 manager Paolo Nicolato selected 28 players for his provisionary squad which will be later trimmed to 23. The initial list includes four Juventus players.

The first is Moise Kean who makes for a surprise inclusion since he’s been featuring for the senior squad for years. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old still meets the age requirements.

The second is Fabio Miretti who has been a regular member of the Bianconeri’s first team since April 2022.

The other two Juve youngsters in the squad are Nicolo Rovella and Andrea Cambiaso who will return to the club this summer following positive campaigns on loan with Monza and Bologna respectively.

On the other hand, Nicolo Fagioli will sadly miss the tournament due to the collarbone injury he suffered against Sevilla.

The final 23-man squad will be announced next Tuesday, while the European Championship kicks off on June 21.

The young Azzurri will play their group stage matches on Romanian soil against Norway Switzerland and France.

Here is the full 28-man provisionary squad as posted by Italy’s official Twitter account

Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Cremonese), Alessandro Sorrentino (Monza), Stefano Turati (Frosinone)

Defenders: Andrea Cambiaso (Bologna), Giorgio Cittadini (Modena), Matteo Lovato (Salernitana), Caleb Okoli (Atalanta), Fabiano Parisi (Empoli), Niccolò Pierozzi (Reggina), Lorenzo Pirola (Salernitana), Giacomo Quagliata (Cremonese), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Destiny Iyenoma Udogie (Udinese), Alessandro Zanoli (Sampdoria);

Midfielders: Edoardo Bove (Roma), Giovanni Fabbian (Reggina), Jacopo Fazzini (Empoli), Fabio Miretti (Juventus), Samuele Ricci (Torino), Nicolò Rovella (Monza), Sandro Tonali (Milan)

Forwards: Nicolò Cambiaghi (Empoli), Matteo Cancellieri (Lazio), Lorenzo Colombo (Lecce), Moise Bioty Kean (Juventus), Samuele Mulattieri (Frosinone), Gaetano Pio Oristanio (Volendam), Pietro Pellegri (Torino).