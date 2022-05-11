Four Juventus players chosen in the worst lineup of the Serie A weekend

Last weekend, Serie A fans witnessed some dramatic action, with come-from-behind wins being the main theme of round 36.

Unfortunately for Juventus, they found themselves on the wrong end of it, with Genoa mounting a late comeback to seal all three points.

Paulo Dybala had given the Bianconeri the lead in the second half, but he and his teammates couldn’t add to their lead. So in the end, the Grifone managed to score twice late in the match to maintain their hopes in securing survival.

Although Max Allegri’s men had little to play for after sealing a top four spot, the result still left a bitter taste in the mouth for Juventus supporters, especially following the poor display.

Therefore, Calciomercato picked four Juventus players in the worst formation of Serie A round 36.

After wasting a flurry of chances, Moise Kean was an obvious choice. He is joined in attack by his teammate Dusan Vlahovic, as well as Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne who wasted a spot kick against Torino.

The Bianconeri fullbacks Mattia De Sciglio and Alex Sandro also received the unceremonious mentions.

Flop XI (3-4-3): Sepe (Salernitana); Casale (Verona), Lovato (Cagliari), Cecherrini (Verona); De Sciglio (Juventus), Pobega (Torino), Coulibaly (Salernitana), Alex Sandro (Juventus); Kean (Juventus), Vlahovic (Juventus), Insigne (Napoli)