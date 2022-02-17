Four Juventus players could be on the chopping block in the summer

With every new day, news outlets link Juventus with an variety of new players. But as we all know, the ability to offload the deadwood remains paramount in order to create space for newcomers.

The Bianconeri did well to shift out three players in January (Bentancur, Kulusevski and Ramsey), which allowed them to sign Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria.

Therefore, we can expect the same pattern to take place next summer.

According to JuventusNews24, the management identified four players who could be shipped out come July.

The first name on the list is Alex Sandro. The Brazilian’s form has been on a decline in last couple of years. Thus, the club would be willing to trade his experience in favor of a younger and more dynamic alternative.

Then we have Sandro’s compatriot Arthur Melo. The former Barcelona man never truly cemented himself at the club.

In the last few weeks, he managed to earn some starts, but it remains to be seen if Max Allegri was left impressed.

The third name on the chopping block is Moise Kean. The young Italian made his return from Everton last summer following a two-year absence. However, he has been unable to recapture the magic of his previous time in Turin.

Following Dusan Vlahovic’s arrival, the former PSG man’s playing time could further decrease.

Finally, the last name mentioned is Kaio Jorge. But unlike the others, Juventus would only be willing to let him leave the Allianz Stadium on a temporary deal in order to gain some experience.