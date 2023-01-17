Four Juventus players feature in Flop formation of Serie A Round 18

On the back of a historic defeat coupled with a miserable performance at the Maradona Stadium, Juventus naturally landed on the wrong end of some immense chastising from fans and observers alike.

So as you would expect, Max Allegri’s side is the most represented team in the worst lineup of the Serie A weekend published by Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri conceded five goals against Napoli, with Gleison Bremer acting as the poster child of defensive howlers. The Brazilian is joined by his goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, although it feels like a harsh inclusion, since the Pole wasn’t at fault on most occasions.

For his part, Federico Chiesa also landed on the unceremonious list for his struggles at wingback (which is essentially a tactical blunder on the manager’s part), while Weston McKennie joins him in the middle of the park.

Luckily for other Juventus players, they have been spared thanks to the struggles of others, including Milan duo Pierre Kalulu and Theo Hernandez who had an evening to forget in Lecce. The same goes for Salernitana players who were on the receiving end of an 8-2 beatdown courtesy of Atalanta.

Serie A Round 18 Flops (3-4-2-1): Szczesny (Juventus); Kalulu (Milan). Bremer (Juventus), Fazio (Salernitana); Dodo (Fiorentina), McKennie (Juventus), Coulibaly (Salernitana), Hernandez (Milan); Chiesa (Juventus), Alvarez (Sassuolo); Jovic (Fiorentina)