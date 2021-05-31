Four Juventus players make Italy squad for Euro 2020

Four Juventus players have been included in the recently released 28-man list of players that would be available for Italy in Euro 2020.

The competition was postponed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This has given chances to a few players who wouldn’t have been considered for the Euros last year.

Juventus remains arguably the biggest club in Italy and the Bianconeri has some of the country’s best players.

They also have several players from other European countries and would expect to see most of their top stars in the competition.

Adrien Rabiot has already been named in the France squad for the competition and Roberto Mancini has just revised his list from 33 players to 28, according to Calciomercato.

The report says he would cut down two more players on the list to bring it down to 26 by tomorrow’s deadline for submission.

Among the list of players, Juve is represented by Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa.

Juve hasn’t had the best of seasons and Bernardeschi in particular hardly played for Andrea Pirlo.

But he always delivers for the Italy national team and he is one of Mancini’s most trusted men.