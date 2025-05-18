FLORENCE, ITALY - MARCH 16: Timoty Weah and Weston McKennie of Juventus reacts during the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Juventus at Stadio Artemio Franchi on March 16, 2025 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Four Juventus stars would be ruled out of next weekend’s season finale against Venezia if they were to collect a yellow card on Sunday.

While the Bianconeri have been haunted by injuries since the start of the campaign, playing bans have become another plaguing issue in recent weeks.

For instance, Kenan Yildiz served a two-match suspension for elbowing Monza’s Alessandro Bianco in an action that was deemed as ‘violent conduct’.

Several Juventus players have been suspended recently

The Turkish youngster is available once again, but Pierre Kalulu became the latest Juventus player to lose his mind when he hit Lazio’s Taty Castellanos in the face, which earned him a similar punishment.

The French defender’s Serie A campaign is already over, while Khephren Thuram and Nicolo Savona will skip Udinese’s contest with a one-match ban before returning for the final round of the season.

However, this might not be the end of Juve’s disciplinary woes, as four players are one yellow card away from earning a suspension.

Locatelli, Cambiaso & USMNT duo risk suspension

The first is club captain Manuel Locatelli who has already served a yellow-card suspension in January after collecting his fifth booking, which saw him sit out the Derby della Mole against Torino. The midfielder has thus garnered nine yellow cards, so a tenth booking would spell his second suspension of the season.

The second player is Andrea Cambiaso who has just returned from injury, but his season would end prematurely if he earns his fifth yellow card in Serie A. The same goes for Timothy Weah who is also expected to feature in the starting lineup.

Finally, Weston McKennie has only picked up three yellow cards in Serie A, but was also booked in the Italian Super Cup semi-final against Millan, which raises his total to four. Hence, one more card would deprive Igor Tudor of the services of his versatile pupil.