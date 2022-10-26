Four Juventus players to watch out for at the World Cup

Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world and a number of their players will represent their country at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup starting next month.

The likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic, Angel di Maria and Adrien Rabiot could be starters for their nations.

Some of the Bianconeri stars will not be so important, and their Italian stars will be at home after failing to qualify for the competition.

It is hard to know which Juve player will shine the most, but we have some players you can confidently predict will make an impact.

In this article, we will name a few and tell you why they could be important to their country.

Dusan Vlahovic

Serbia qualified for the World Cup as group leaders ahead of Portugal. It was one of the surprises in the European qualifiers.

Vlahovic played a key role in the qualification and scored in 4 matches en route to the finals.

The current generation of Serbian players is blessed with attacking talents, considering they also have Aleksandar Mitrović and Luka Jovic in their squad.

But we expect Vlahovic to be the star of the team and his goals should take them far in the competition.

Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot has been reborn in this campaign and the Frenchman could be a key player for his country.

He has been impressive all-around and has added goals to his game as well, which makes him even more valuable to his club and country.

Paul Pogba risks missing out on the competition and that will give Rabiot the opportunity to be a key player for France.

He missed out on their triumph in Russia 2018 and will want to help them retain the trophy.

Danilo

Danilo is a very effective footballer who can fill several roles on the pitch and thrive.

This versatility makes him indispensable and the Brazilian national team handlers find him valuable.

Most of the attention will be on the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and other attackers in the team, but we expect Danilo to play regularly and prove his class.

Angel di Maria

This will be Di Maria’s last World Cup for his country and we expect the attacker to give his best to try and win the competition.

He joined Juve in the summer as a free agent and one reason he remained in Europe was to help his chances of representing the Argentines at the competition.

Alongside Lionel Messi, this would be his last World Cup and he will be determined to help his nation add that trophy to their cabinet.

Weston McKennie, Arkadiusz Milik and Leandro Paredes are the other Juve players who could impress.