Four Juventus stars named in Italy’s provisional squad for Euro 2020

National team manager Roberto Mancini named 33 players in Italy’s provisional squad for the Euro 2020 which is set to start on the 11th of June.

With the Serie A campaign is set to conclude next Sunday, the retreat in Coverciano will begin on the next day, and the first friendly match will be played against San Marino on the 28th.

As usual, Juventus have been represented with Gli Azzurri, this time with a block of four players.

The men in question are national team captain Giorgio Chiellini, his vice-captain and center back partner Leonardo Bonucci, as well as Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi.

In addition to the 33 players included on the list below, Chelsea duo Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri will join the squad after the Champions League final which will be played between the Blues and Manchester City on the 29th of May.

Eventually, Mancini will have to cut down the squad to just 23 players before heading towards the continental competition.

Whilst Chiellini, Bonucci and Chiesa are expected to be included in the final squad – baring any injuries – Bernardeschi’s spot remains doubtful.

The former Fiorentina winger usually plays well with Italy, but his underwhelming campaign with the Old Lady could rule him out in the final hurdles.

Here’s the full provisional squad as reported by the official website of the FIGC.

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino);

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain), Manuel Lazzari (Lazio), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta);

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain);

Strikers: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).